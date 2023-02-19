Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train and four others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Dinajpur, on Friday.
JOYPURHAT: An auto-rickshaw driver was crushed under a train in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw were also injured at that time.
The accident took place in Begunbari Coacher Mor area under Akkelpur Municipality at around 11:30 am.
Deceased Ataur Rahman, 48, son of late Motarab Hossain, was a resident of Royair Khanpara Village in the upazila.
Fatema Begum, a passenger of the auto-rickshaw, said she along with three others was going to her relative's house riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the morning. When they were crossing the railway track at Begunbari Coacher Mor, the auto-rickshaw overturned there. At that time, the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train hit the vehicle and crushed Ataur's head as he was trying to move the rickshaw over the railway track. He died on the spot and four other passengers of the auto-rickshaw were injured.
Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.
The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members.
The injured persons are: Fatema Begum, 42, Tania Khatun, 12, Azrina Akhter, 14, and Mozida Begum, 40.
Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under train in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Local sources said the Panchagarh Express Train hit the man on the west side of the Kakra Railway Bridge in Chirirbandar at around 9:45 am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, Railway Police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.
Chirirbandar Railway Station Master Fakhrul Islam Shahin confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teachers, students protest attack at  Baraigram
Crop conservation centre opens at Fulchhari char
Two found dead in Gaibandha, Netrakona
Three jailed in drug, rape cases
18 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists
Thrust on planting more trees to protect environment
Two traders, 119 train passengers fined in Natore, Rajshahi
Green chilli price jumps to Tk 100 per kg at Sadullapur


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft