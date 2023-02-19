Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Dinajpur

Two men have been crushed under train and four others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Dinajpur, on Friday.

JOYPURHAT: An auto-rickshaw driver was crushed under a train in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw were also injured at that time.

The accident took place in Begunbari Coacher Mor area under Akkelpur Municipality at around 11:30 am.

Deceased Ataur Rahman, 48, son of late Motarab Hossain, was a resident of Royair Khanpara Village in the upazila.

Fatema Begum, a passenger of the auto-rickshaw, said she along with three others was going to her relative's house riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the morning. When they were crossing the railway track at Begunbari Coacher Mor, the auto-rickshaw overturned there. At that time, the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train hit the vehicle and crushed Ataur's head as he was trying to move the rickshaw over the railway track. He died on the spot and four other passengers of the auto-rickshaw were injured.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members.

The injured persons are: Fatema Begum, 42, Tania Khatun, 12, Azrina Akhter, 14, and Mozida Begum, 40.

Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under train in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Panchagarh Express Train hit the man on the west side of the Kakra Railway Bridge in Chirirbandar at around 9:45 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway Police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.

Chirirbandar Railway Station Master Fakhrul Islam Shahin confirmed the incident.



