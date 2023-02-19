K’ganj journos get financial aid

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 18: Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust distributed corona donation cheques on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad distributed the cheques at a function held in his office conference room.

Local Government Deputy Director Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa, Additional DC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Farzana Khanam, Additional DC (Development & Human Resources) Kazi Mahua Momtaz, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfur Rashid Rana, Daily Shatabdir Kantha Editor Ahamed Ullah, and District Press Club President Mustafa Kamal were present at the function. A total of seven journalists at the upazila level got cheques.



