15 killed, 34 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 15 people have been killed and at least 34 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Madaripur, Sirajganj, Barguna, Rajshahi, Bagerhat, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Natore and Tangail, in five days.







SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A Chinese citizen was killed and three Bangladeshis were injured after being hit by a truck in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





The accident took place near Shibchar Arialkhan Bridge in the upazila at around 8 am.





The deceased was identified as Xiaomi Saing, 38. He was a surveyor of Padma Railway Project.





According to local sources, Xiaomi Saing was going to work with three Bangladeshis in the morning riding by a pickup van. On the way, a drum truck hit their pickup van near Arialkhan Bridge, leaving the four seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to a local hospital. From there, the Chinese citizen was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at around 10 am while undergoing treatment.





DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident.





SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed as a sand-laden vehicle crashed him in front of hospital gate in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Rahat Hossain, 22, son of Hafijul Islam, a resident of Bhadas Purbapara area in the upazila.







According to police and local sources, a speedy sand-laden tractor hit Rahat in front of the Tarash upazila Hospital Gate at around 8pm on Friday, leaving him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Locals chased the tractor and detained its driver. They, later, handed over him to police.





The officer-in-charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday evening.





The accident took place at Alishar Mor in Kakchira-Bainchatki area under Kakchira Union in the upazila at around 6 pm.





The deceased was identified as Hasan, 17, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Amratala Village under Kalmegha Union in the upazila.





The injured persons are: Bellal, 24, son of Taiyab Ali of Amratala Village under Kalmegha Union, and Montu Mia, 45, son of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Potkakhali Union in Barguna.





Local sources said a brick-laden tomtom (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction collided with a passenger-laden easy-bike at Alishar Mor in Kakchira-Bainchatki area in the evening, leaving Hasan dead on the spot and Belal and Montu seriously injured.





The injured were rescued and rushed to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.







RAJSHAHI: Two teenage boys have been killed in a road accident in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Anik, 18, son of Tajibur Rahman, and Murad, 17 son of Aminul, residents of Teutliapukur area in Puthia Upazila of the district.





Police and local sources said two friends Anik and Murad were going to Charghat from Puthia in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.





On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle, leaving the duo dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.







Charghat PS OC Mahbubur Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





BAGERHAT: A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Mongla Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The accident took place in Power House area on the Mongla-Khulna highway of the upazila at around 6 am.





The deceased was identified as ambulance driver Harez Mia, 43, a resident of Jashore District.





Police and local sources said an ambulance was going to Mongla from Khulna in the morning. On the way, the ambulance hit the backside of a truck after losing its control over the steering in Power House area on the highway, which left its Harez died on the spot and two others injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







Locals rescued the injured and took them to a hospital.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mongla Police Station (PS) Hadiuzzaman confirmed the incident.





HABIGANJ: Four people have been killed and at least 20 others injured as a bus overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Habiganj Bus Owners Association General Secretary Shangka Suvro said, "A bus was carrying passengers from Sylhet City to Habiganj District on Thursday. On the way, the bus overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Baganbari area of Bahubal Upazila at around 6:30pm after its driver lost control over the steering."





He further said four passengers died on the spot and at least 20 others injured in the accident.





Being informed, three units of Fire Service from Habiganj and Shaiestaganj rushed to the scene and started rescue operation there.





Habiganj Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Sakaria Haider said they recovered three bodies from the scene.





"One died while taken to a hospital. However, details of the deceased are yet to be known," he said.





The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.





Eyewitnesses said traffic movement on the highway was suspended for one and a half hours due to the accident. Later on, traffic movement was resumed at around 8 pm after removal of the bus from the highway.





KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A person was killed and five others were injured when a private car crashed into an auto-rickshaw at Shamsernagar in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Badhuram Bhaumiz, 42, a resident of Kamalganj Upazila in the district.





Quoting locals, Shamsernagar Police Outpost OC Shamim Akanji said the accident took place in Kanihati Tea Garden area on Wednesday night when an auto-rickshaw and a private car collided head-on, leaving six passengers of the auto-rickshaw seriously injured.





Locals have taken the injured to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital. One of the injured Badhuram succumbed to his injuries on his way to the Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital in the district town.







Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was killed as his motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing control over the steering in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Apple Ahmed, 24, son of Ansar Ali, a resident of Bergangarampur Village in the upazila.





Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Apple Ahmed hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering when it reached Bottola Mor at around 9 pm, which left its rider dead on the spot and two of his pillion passengers injured.





Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.





The injured were rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in the upazila.







Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





TANGAIL: Three young men have been killed as a private car crashed into their motorcycle on the Tangail-Mymensigh regional highway in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





The deceased were identified as Sona Mia, 20, son of Saheed Mia, a resident of Lauwa Village, Shamim, 22, son of Abul Hossain of Shree Haripur Pan Katra Village, and Alamgir Hossain, 30, son of late Based Ali of Ashta Challisha Village in the upazila. All of them were garage mechanics.





According to police and local sources, the three mechanics were returning home at around 10 pm on Tuesday after finishing their work at their garage riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Hazinagar area, a private car hit their motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving the trio dead on the spot.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies from the scene.







However, a case was filed with Ghatail PS in this connection.







Ghatail PS OC Azharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.