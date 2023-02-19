Video
Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUNICH, Feb 18: The US, British, French and German foreign ministers on Saturday expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a statement said.

They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications for the security and stability of the region and beyond," a statement by Blinken's spokesman said.

"They underscored their concern about Iran's nuclear escalation and its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling on Iran to reverse course."

Negotiations on Tehran's contested nuclear policy with the West aimed at reviving a landmark deal have been in the doldrums for several months.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is on top of the agenda at the Munich conference, being attended by world leaders.    AFP


