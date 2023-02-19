Delegation of Chinese officials make rare visit to Taiwan TAIPEI, Feb 18: A group of officials from Shanghai arrived in Taiwan on Saturday for the first visit to the island by Chinese politicians since 2020, as scores of activists gathered in protest.





"China get out," shouted some demonstrators outside Taipei's airport, holding signs reading "Taiwan, China, separate countries" in protest against Beijing's claim that self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory.





Exchanges between the two sides were significantly reduced due to border controls during the coronavirus pandemic but contact was rare even before Covid owing to rising tensions. AFP