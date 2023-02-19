Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

defense minister

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MUNICH, Feb 18: Finland's defense minister said Saturday that his country will join NATO without waiting for Sweden if its Nordic neighbor's accession is held up by the Turkish government.

Mikko Savola told The Associated Press on Saturday that Finland would prefer that that the two countries join the alliance together, but it wouldn't hold up the process if Turkey decides to approve Finland, but not Sweden, as it has warned.

"No, no. Then we will join," Savola said in an interview on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

Since they broke with decades of non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden have insisted they want to join NATO together. But Turkey's reluctance to accept Sweden unless it steps up pressure on Kurdish exile groups has made it more likely the two will have to join the alliance at different speeds.

"Sweden is our closest partner," Savola said. "Almost every week our defense forces are practicing together and so on. It's a very deep cooperation and we also trust fully each other. But it's in Trkiye's hands now."

Speaking later Saturday at a panel in Munich, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin struck a similar note.

"Of course, we cannot influence how some country would ratify, but our message is that we are willing to join and would prefer to join together," she said.    AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Give Ukraine what they need to win: NATO chief
China blasts US over ‘hysterical’ balloon claim
US accuses Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine
Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties
Delegation of Chinese officials make rare visit to Taiwan
Jaishankar says Soros dangerous, debate needed on democracy
defense minister
Finland could join NATO ahead of Sweden: Finland


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft