Ctg Abahani finally breaks jinx

Chittagong Abahani finally broke the jinx as they tasted their first win in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football defeating Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-0 goals in a match held today (Saturday) at Shaheed Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.



In the day's match, Uzbek defender Shukurali Pulatov and forward Emtiyaz Raihan scored one goal each to secure victory for Chittagong Abahani Limited who led the first half by 1-0 goal.



Pulatov broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 34th minute while after the breather Emtiyaz doubled the lead scoring the second goal for winning team in the 67th minute of the match. BSS

