Sunday, 19 February, 2023
Ansar leading medal race in Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023
Sports Reporter


The defending champion Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) is currently leading the medal race in the ongoing Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate Championship - 2023 winning a total of 17 medals so far on Saturday.

A total of 28 medals were decided on the day. Chapainawabganj District is right behind Ansar & VDP with five medals. On the other hand, Joypurhat District won two, while Dhaka and Chattogram won one medal each.

All the medal events were held at the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

Earlier, the third edition of the Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship was inaugurated on Friday The athletes are competing for a total of 192 medals, including 48 gold, 48 silver and 96 bronze medals.

A nine-member team for the Fourth Asian Championship will be selected from the promising athletes of the event. The Asian Championship will be held in Uzbekistan from 5 to 9 May this year.

Now, the National Savate Championship will end with an award programme and a colourful closing programme today (Sunday) at 4:00 pm at the same venue.


