Sheikh Russel, Rahmatganj split point

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra split point with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society as their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held today (Saturday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.



In the day's match, Congolese forward Junior Mapuku scored for Sheikh Russel KC while Uzbekistan defender Shokhrukhbek Kholmatov netted for Rahmatganj MFS.



Junior Mapuku opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Russel in the 29th minute while Shokhrukhbek Kholmatov neutralized the margin for Rahmatganj in the 44th minute of the match.



After the breather, both the teams, however, created several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal in the remaining proceeding. Despite the day's draw, Sheikh Russel KC moved up fourth position in the league table with 14 points from nine matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS collected nine points playing the same number of matches. BSS



