Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Matthews guides West Indies to first win in World T20

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Matthews guides West Indies to first win in World T20

Matthews guides West Indies to first win in World T20

CAPE TOWN, FEB 18: West Indian captain Hayley Matthews guided her team to their first win in the Women's T20 World Cup when they beat Ireland by six wickets with one ball to spare at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Opening batter Matthews made 66 not out and enabled the West Indies to chase down an Irish total of 137 for nine.

It was a tense finish, with Matthews clinching the win when she lofted a drive to the cover boundary off Irish captain Laura Delany.

"We needed someone to bat through the innings," said Matthews at the after-match presentation. "There was a lot of pressure. The Irish girls bowled really well."

The win ended a sequence of 15 successive T20 international defeats by the West Indies.

Irish all-rounder Orla Prendergast was mainly responsible for pushing West Indies to the penultimate ball of the match.

Prendergast struck six fours and a six in an innings of 61 off 47 balls, then bowled a tidy spell of medium-pacers, conceding only 23 runs in four overs.

Prendergast shared a second-wicket partnership of 90 with Gaby Lewis, who made 38.

It was Ireland's highest total in a T20 World Cup despite the innings falling away after the dismissals of Prendergast and Lewis.

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was again the most impressive West Indian bowler, taking two for 18 in her four overs.

Ireland captain Laura Delany said fielding errors had been costly.

"We just have to get better in the field if we want to compete with the best teams in the world," she said.

West Indies face Pakistan in Paarl in their final group match on Sunday while Ireland, who are eliminated, conclude with India in Gqeberha on Monday.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Zealand emerge from stragglers to keep dream alive
Zimbabwe supporter banned over spot-fixing attempt
Broad fires England to verge of first Test win over New Zealand
Ctg Abahani finally breaks jinx
Axar hits 74 but Australia race ahead after Lyon five-for
Ansar leading medal race in Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate
Sheikh Russel, Rahmatganj split point
Matthews guides West Indies to first win in World T20


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft