Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alcaraz into Argentina Open semi-finals

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BUENOS AIRES, FEB 18: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off damp, cold conditions to sweep into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open with a straight sets victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic on Friday.

The Spanish world number two, who is making his return to tennis at this week's event in Buenos Aires after a four-month injury layoff, eased into the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1hr 33min.

Friday's quarter-finals took place in chilly conditions after a week of wild weather swings in Buenos Aires which saw temperatures go from 38.1 C (100.6 degrees Fahrenheit) last Sunday to 7.9C (46.2F) on Thursday.

Nevertheless the weather did not deter around 5,000 fans from packing the Guillermo Vilas court at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club to watch Alcaraz march into the last four.

Alcaraz, who had looked rusty in his opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, made a solid start to take a 3-0 lead before surrendering the initiative to allow Lajovic to level at 4-4.

The 19-year-old then held and broke Lajovic to take the first set.

Alcaraz was stronger in the second, swiftly opening up a big lead before clinching victory with a trademark forehand winner.

"Everything was very different from what we have been used to -- there was rain and it was cold," Alcaraz said of the conditions.

"But the tennis player's day-to-day job is to adapt to the conditions, and I think a great match came out.

"I have competed very well, I have played at a great level, but I want to continue improving in the semi-finals."

Alcaraz will face either Argentinian fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo or Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the last four.

In the other side of the draw, Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas will play Britain's Cameron Norrie for a place in the final.

Varillas upset third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 in their quarter-final.

Second seed Norrie meanwhile beat Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 to book his semi-final berth.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Zealand emerge from stragglers to keep dream alive
Zimbabwe supporter banned over spot-fixing attempt
Broad fires England to verge of first Test win over New Zealand
Ctg Abahani finally breaks jinx
Axar hits 74 but Australia race ahead after Lyon five-for
Ansar leading medal race in Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate
Sheikh Russel, Rahmatganj split point
Matthews guides West Indies to first win in World T20


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft