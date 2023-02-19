Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set up a committee to review policies on existing tax exemptions offered for industrial growth in the country and the outcomes of the facilities.

The revenue board on February 5 formed the committee led by NBR tax policy member Sams Uddin Ahmed.

The committee will assess sector-based performances on national capacity building and submit sector-based reports to the revenue authorities before submitting the final budget proposal to NBR for fiscal 2023-2024.

The committee will also submit recommendations regarding further policy reforms for rationalising the existing tax expenditure policies, NBR officials said.

Sams Uddin said the NBR was working on simplifying tax structures and widening the tax base as part of boosting tax-to-gross domestic product ratio of the country. He said, 'It's time to review the performance of those sectors which are enjoying several tax exemption facilities.'

'Most sectors have been enjoining tax policy supports from the financial year 2008-2009 and the supports will expire on June 30, 2024,' he said.

'If we find a sector enjoying tax exemption has contributed to the national growth and the facility needs to be continued for sustainability of sector's contribution, we may propose keeping the facility for the sector for more time,' he said.

However, promoting local value addition, sustainable eco-friendly industrialisation and branding Bangladesh will get priority for enjoying the extended fiscal supports, he said.

The NBR will withdraw the facilities gradually and not all on a sudden so that companies get additional maturity periods and get a relief from the sudden tax burden, he said.

Since FY2009, the revenue authority has issued more than 1,000 statutory regulatory orders, special official orders and circulars regarding tax policy support aimed at industrial and national development of the country, according to the NBR.

Agriculture, pharmaceutical, power and energy, industrial and service production, infrastructure, IT, CSME, export-oriented sectors and others are enjoying the existing tax exemption policy support.

More than 2.28 per cent of the actual tax-to-GDP ratio is cut every year for offering such tax exemption facilities, said an NBR official.

The tax-GDP ratio of Bangladesh is now about 7.8 per cent, which is lower than the other countries of the world and as a result, the overall fiscal deficit is expected to widen to 5.6 per cent of GDP in FY23, which might impact achieving the development goals of the country, according to the IMF.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies
Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via BD
PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI
Pak textile exports fall for fifth consecutive month
BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai
71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD
S Korean firms in Pakistan on brink of shutdown


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft