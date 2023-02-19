PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11

'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on March 11-13 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Marking the 50 founding anniversary Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), the three day mega event will draw international attention with CNN covering the event along with national and international media.







The Summit is going to be an international trade and investment promotion mega event engaging it a flagship event, FBCCI leaders said briefing the media at a city hotel on Saturday.







They said it will highlight the economic success and market strengths of Bangladesh, and the concrete trade and investment opportunities that the country offers to global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, academia, and innovators. Bangladesh business will exchange the success stories from nowhere to emerging globally.





FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin said the summit will highlight the success story that has set the foundations for sustainable growth trajectory of Bangladesh to a vibrant economy.





It will showcase the dynamic business investment opportunities and the improvements in business environment and policy reforms. Bangladesh is developing 100 specialized economic zone focused on foreign investors and visiting guest will be able to learn about it.







FBCCI will seek investors' views and suggestions to create more partnership opportunities, secure concrete investment proposals and develop a solid investment pipeline for important sectors. It will facilitate effective networking dialogue and partnership opportunities among national and international investors, policymakers, and broader groups of stakeholders, he added.





Md Jashim Uddin said, it's the time to set the strategic path of progress to achieve the goal to be a developed nation and to make the country a Golden Bengal. It's time to accelerate the trillion- dollar journey.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority- BIDA are partnering with FBCCI for the summit. There will be 3 plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, B2B Meets, Networking Sessions, Open House Reception & Guided Tours for International Delegates, Jashim said.





The FBCCI will also host the `Best of Bangladesh Expo' and `Bangladesh Business Awards- 2023' as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.





FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M.A. Momen, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M. A. Razzak Khan, Chairman of the Policy Exchange Bangladesh were among others present on the occasion.