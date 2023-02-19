Video
Sunday, 19 February, 2023
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Leaders of FBCCI in a discussion on Thursday said intellectual property protection is essential for the country's economic growth and government revenue collection, along with proper valuation of creative industries.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry said businesses think raising awareness is important for the protection of intellectual property. Ensuring the implementation of the law is also important.

This came up during the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Intellectual Property Rights held at the FBCCI office on Thursday.
The businesspeople also mentioned that if the recommendations sent for the protection of intellectual property are stuck in the government offices for a long time, people will be demotivated to work on it.

Addressing the meeting as chief guest, FBCCI Vice President M A Momen said, "The government must work to protect intellectual property."

Momen informed that the potential of Bangladesh will be highlighted in front of the representatives of different countries at the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be held on the occasion of the FBCCI's 50th anniversary.

FBCCI Director Hasina Newaaz, Md. Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Abu Motaleb, Hafez Harun, Iqbal Shahriar, Md. Naser, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Akkash Mahmood were also present at the meeting. Advisor Manzur Ahmed, Committee Co-Chairman Manzurur Rahman, M S Siddiqui, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, SOM Rashedul Quayum, Osman Gani also spoke in the meeting.    UNB


