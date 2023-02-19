BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Dubai distributed the "Remittance Award" to 52 Bangladeshi expatriates and 39 commercially important persons (CIP) on Thursday (16 December).





"We are honouring remittance fighters. The award will increase remittance inflow through legal channels." Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad said this while handing over the awards in the UAE, reads a press release.





"Country's economy will further boom if expatriates send remittances through legal channels.





"Expatriates are also included in the universal pension scheme, announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They will be benefited from this scheme," the minister added.





Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar presided over the ceremony while Bangladesh Consulate General in Dubai's First Secretary (Labour) Fakir Monowar Hossain conducted the programme.







Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar urged all to encourage foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh.





Among others, Bangladesh Consulate Minister (Labour) Fatema Jahan, CIP Association President Mahtabur Rahman Nasir and entrepreneur Nahida Nipa spoke at the ceremony.