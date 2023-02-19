Video
Sunday, 19 February, 2023
Business

71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Around 71.6 per cent of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh want to expand their business in the country.

The information was revealed at a webinar titled, "Investment Opportunities in Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh," held recently, said a press release.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan with UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) hosted the webinar.

Over 100 Japanese companies attended the webinar. The webinar focused on investment opportunities in Hi-Tech Parks established in different parts of Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), graced the event as the chief guest.

Palak said Japan could be a very good market for the local IT and ITES industry in the coming years.

"Bangladesh has a huge potential in hardware manufacturing too, as nationwide infrastructures are being built to support heavy manufacturing as well as technology manufacturing. Bangladesh offers cost-effective solutions for technology and services, making it an attractive destination for international companies looking to outsource or establish a presence in the region," he added.

He said Bangladesh has a young and educated population that is eager to adopt and use technology, creating a large potential market for ICT services and products.

He urged the Japanese IT entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh taking the opportunity of our competitive strengths and policy incentives.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, in his opening remarks said, Japan is a very potential country for Bangladesh in terms of trade, business, investment and bringing skilled human resources.

"Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan will provide all possible support to Japanese investors for starting and expanding business in Bangladesh," he added.
Khandoker Azizul Islam, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), delivered Keynote Presentation on "Investment Opportunities in Hi-Tech Parks" and mentioned, BHTPA is committed to providing necessary services to investors in Hi-Tech Parks through its One Stop Services, various incentives such as exemption of taxes and duties are also available for investors.

Masaki Horikawa, CEO, BJIT Inc., a Japanese investor company in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park, shared Business Experiences in Bangladesh.

Yuji Ando, Country Representative, JETRO Dhaka delivered a Presentation on "Latest Business Environment in Bangladesh" and mentioned, Japanese companies consider Bangladesh a promising country for business, according to the latest JETRO survey, 71.6 per cent Japanese companies want to expand their business in Bangladesh.

Dr Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce), Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan, explained the support services of the embassy to the Japanese investors.
The program was moderated by Ikue Toshinaga of UNIDO ITPO Tokyo.    BSS


