Singer opens its 17th Service Center at Bhairab

Singer Bangladesh inaugurated its 17th Regional service center at Bhairab to ensure speedy after sales services to its consumers. This service center will mainly cover Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj and Bhairab districts, says a press release.





On this occasion Singer Bangladesh also announced that they are adding 2 new service vans in the fleet to ensure prompt and hassle free services to its consumers.





MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Limited has formally inaugurated the service center. Among others, Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Sales Director; Adnan Afzal, Head of Consumer Service and other high officials attended the inaugural ceremony.







Singer Service plus started its journey 30 Years ago, in 1993. With 17 regional service centers, Singer Service Plus is now serving more than 30 million consumers all over Bangladesh. The service family is comprised of 177 employees, more than 700 Service Partners (SFA) and more than 2500 technical experts/technicians.