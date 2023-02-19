Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India targets 7pc growth this year: Jaishankar

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

SYDNEY, Feb 18: India is targeting seven per cent growth in economy this year and we expect it to cross it in the next five years, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday and adding that New Delhi will try to stay in the 7-9 per cent range at least for a decade and a half.

"We are targeting 7 per cent growth this year, but we expect it to improve in the next five years. And definitely, we would stay in 7-9 per cent range at least for a decade and a half," Jaishankar said at the [email protected] Business Breakfast.

"And you can today see the same reflected in the investment climate, both in the flow of FDI, FII as well as in the investments which the government itself is leading the capital outlay in this year's budget," he added.

[email protected] Business Breakfast is being organized jointly by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney.

Taking about the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) singed between India and Australia on April 2, 2022 and came into force on December 29, 2022, Jaishankar said that the ECTA has a "good impact on trade".

"Encouraging greater investments should be the focus, especially during CEO Forum meets or the Prime Minister and Trade Ministers visit," he suggested.

Jaishankar also spoke about migration mobility and said, "We've seen a very substantial movement of Indian talent to Australia.

We have roughly about a million students staying in here."

"We would welcome Australian universities to India. For us, it's not just about Indian students coming to Australia but it's also about Australia and India working together to produce skilled, competitive talent in India for the entire world," he added.

[email protected] Conference, which began today with 'Business Breakfast', will involve ministerial and high-level government representations as well as participation from industry and civil society.

This mega event will also include panel and keynote addresses by leading regional think-tanks on issues ranging from geopolitics, to technology and economics.    ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies
Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via BD
PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI
Pak textile exports fall for fifth consecutive month
BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai
71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD
S Korean firms in Pakistan on brink of shutdown


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft