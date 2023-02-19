Banglalink donates relief items for Turkey quake victims Banglalink has donated relief for Turkey earthquake victims. A delegation of Banglalink led by Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, handed over the items to Sevki Mert Baris, country coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), at its office in Dhaka Thursday.





As part of the initiative, warm clothes and sleeping bags will be distributed among victims in the quake-hit areas of Turkey.





Also, Banglalink users can stay connected with their near and dear ones in Turkey and Syria, making free ISD calls to these countries. The free service will be available until February 23, 2023, starting Friday.





Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said: "We believe that our efforts as a socially responsible company should go beyond borders during such a catastrophic event."





"Banglalink stands in solidarity with the victims amid the challenging time through this initiative." UNB