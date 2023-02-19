Agrani Bank’s annual sports competition held State-owned Agrani Bank Limited's Annual Sports Competition-2023 was held at the Government Physical Education College ground in Mohammadpur on Saturday.





Dr. Zaid Bakht, chairman of the bank's board of directors, inaugurated the competition as the chief guest, says a press release.







Director Biswajit Bhattacharya khokon , Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, K M N Manjurul Haque Labloo, Khondkar Fazle Rashid, Tanzina Ismail, Md. Shahdat Hossain, Mohammad Masud Rana Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir was present.







In the main competition, the officers and employees of Agrani Bank participated in various events such as long jump, running competition, pillow passing, mud pot breaking, iron ball throwing, pulling rope and so on.







The convener of the annual sports competition deputy managing director Md. Anwarul Islam, and the member secretary general manager Md. Aminul Haque were present at the event.







Prize giving ceremony were held in the afternoon at the end of two day-long competitions under the supervision of general manager Md. Aminul Haque.The speakers exchange their ideas and thought specially the chief guest Dr. Zaid Bakht specify in his speech that sports are the source of global happiness. Undoubtedly, its application is worldwide. It needs to be continued. We have to implement this joy in our work lives too.