Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Tesla recalls 360,000 vehicles to fix driver assistance software

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

NEW YORK, Feb 18: Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 electric vehicles because of problems with their driver-assistance technology that heighten crash risk, according to a US regulatory announcement seen by AFP Thursday.

The recall affects a range of Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y Tesla autos from between 2016 and 2023, equipped with "Full Self-Driving Beta" technology, said a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice.

To remedy the problem, Tesla will release a software update that can be implemented remotely.

Problems with Tesla's FSD Beta system mean cars could undertake maneuvers that "could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs, which could increase the risk of a collision if the driver does not intervene," said an NHTSA notice.

The driver-assistance system "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections" by not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, traveling straight in a turn-only lane or running an orange light, NHTSA said in a letter to Tesla.    AFP


