Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks slide as traders eye higher-for-longer rates

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW YORK, Feb 18: Global stocks mostly fell Friday to conclude a lackluster week as markets grappled with fresh inflation data that raised worries of further central bank tightening.

After a down day on European and Asian equity bourses, US stocks also opened lower in the wake of hawkish comments from some Federal Reserve officials.

US equities moderated later in the day as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note edged lower, cutting losses on the Nasdaq and lifting the Dow to a modest gain. Analysts pointed to limited volume in US trading ahead of a holiday on Monday in observance of President's Day.

"It isn't just Fed expectations that are rising, traders are also expecting the (European Central Bank) to send rates much higher," said Oanda's Edward Moya.

"It looks like global growth will definitely take a harder hit as monetary policy gets even more restrictive over the next few months," he added.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended down 0.3 percent, pushing the index into a modest loss for the week.

Stocks have been volatile this week as investors weigh hopes of a "soft landing" from a period of elevated inflation against worries that central bank actions could prompt a serious recession.

St Louis Fed boss James Bullard and his Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester on Thursday became the latest monetary policymakers to warn further hikes were in the pipeline.

"My overall judgement is it will be a long battle against inflation, and we'll probably have to continue to show inflation-fighting resolve as we go through 2023," warned Bullard.

He also said he would not rule out doubling the next rate increase to 50 basis points next month, a view shared by Mester. The prospect of more aggressive Fed rate hikes also weighed on crude oil prices, along with worries about demand.

Separately, European TTF natural gas prices sank under 50 euros for the first time in nearly a year and a half, as the mild winter curbed heating demand.

Among individual firms, Deere & Company jumped 7.5 percent after reporting higher profits and offering an upbeat assessment of its market, with "low machine inventories" boosting demand for agriculture equipment.

British bank NatWest posted a jump in annual profits to £3.34 billion ($4 billion) as it trimmed costs and the sector benefitted from rising interest rates.
But its shares tanked as much as 9.5 percent, which analysts blamed on profit-taking after the bank's stock value climbed strongly in the final quarter of 2022.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies
Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via BD
PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI
Pak textile exports fall for fifth consecutive month
BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai
71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD
S Korean firms in Pakistan on brink of shutdown


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft