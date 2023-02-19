TAP with PayWell to boost mobile financial services in Bangladesh

Trust Axiata Pay-TAP has recently signed an agreement with CloudWell Digital Services Limited- PayWell, to facilitate Mobile Financial Services throughout Bangladesh.





This partnership will help to strengthen the presence of Mobile Financial Services in rural areas and contribute towards Smart Bangladesh initiatives.





Trust Axiata Digital Limited CEO Dewan Nazmul Hasan and CloudWell Digital Services Limited Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Kudratullah signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.







Head of Corporate Affairs Ashikur Rahman, Head of Regional Sales Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Head of School banking, Md. Burhanul Islam of TAP and on behalf of PayWell Head of Strategy and Planning Mehraz Mueed, Lead New Business and Partnership Tokee Mesbah Uddin, Head of Enterprise Sales Sayed Taslim Mahmood were present at the event.