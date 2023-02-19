External debt servicing jumps 70pc in Pakistan

KARACHI, Feb 18: External debt servicing increased by 70 per cent in the first two quarters of 2022-23 on a year-on-year basis, worsening the shortage of dollars.





The latest data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows the country paid $10.21 billion in external debt servicing during the first half of fiscal year compared to $6bn paid during the same period of 2021-22.





The data also shows that the country had to pay $6.77bn, an unusually high amount, in external debt servicing in October-December.





The amount of debt servicing in the second quarter of 2022-23 was almost twice the sum ($3.45bn) that the country paid in the preceding quarter of the same fiscal year. Dawn