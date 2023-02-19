DB scrambles to explain alleged exports of counterfeit apparel brands

Two Western trade associations have claimed Bangladesh and some other countries export counterfeit or knock-off garments bearing designs similar to those of famous apparel brands.







The United State Trade Representative or USTR has started reviewing the Intellectual Property Rights issue in the readymade garments sector in Bangladesh following the American Apparel and Footwear Association or AAFA complaint.







French Union des Fabricants, or UNIFAB, made similar allegations against Bangladeshi apparel exporters.







If the allegations are proven in review, Bangladesh's garment industry may face additional tariffs, quotas or even sanctions by US, the single largest market of clothing from South Asian nation.







Bangladesh Commerce ministry has objected to the US decision to review the apparel industry. It has sought more time to explain the issue.







Bangladesh entrepreneurs will cooperate with the government to examine the issue and accept any decisions, said Mohammad Hatem, a leader of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.







Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth over Tk 2.82 trillion in 2021-22 fiscal year, including nearly Tk 596.25 billion to the US, which was 21 percent of the total apparel exports.







The Western trade associations complained that some Bangladeshi companies have been copying the designs and logos of garment samples given by US and French buyers in their work orders and selling them to other countries and businesses, which violates intellectual property rights.







The AAFA filed the complaint in January 2022 with the USTR seeking a public hearing. The USTR later informed Bangladesh commerce ministry about the issue.







"While being an important, legitimate sourcing country for the industry, counterfeits from Bangladesh are being seized at an increasing rate globally as counterfeit production is growing. Thus, AAFA recommends that Bangladesh be listed on USTR's Priority Watch List," AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar said in the submission.







The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development or OECD ranked Bangladesh as one of the top five provenance economies for exporting counterfeit clothing, after China, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, according to the AAFA's submission to the USTR.







It said Bangladesh is among the top counterfeiters in other categories, including leather products, handbags, footwear, and jewellery. The European Union Intellectual Property Office describes Bangladesh as the third biggest source of counterfeit clothing (ready-to-wear), following China and Turkey.







In 2022, this group conducted 56 global seizures that contained counterfeit goods manufactured in Bangladesh, a 50 percent increase from 2021, according to the submission.







"Given that Bangladesh is a Least Developed Country (LDC) we understand that Bangladesh is allowed 'international support measures in the areas of development assistance and trade.' But allowing Bangladesh to grow as a global counterfeit source will make residual impacts.







"Working with leadership in Bangladesh to address problems and build a foundation of best IP practices will bring sustainable development for legitimate businesses with more jobs to the region as companies see that opportunities outweigh the risks of doing business in the country. Addressing these core business issues will help the country move forward on a smooth transition path toward graduation from LDC status."







In an email to bdnews24.com queries, the UNIFAB said it needed more time to discuss the issue.







The USTR said it would review the Intellectual Property Rights issue in the readymade garments sector in Bangladesh and asked Bangladesh for an explanation by Feb 13 as they planned to hold the public hearing soon.







After receiving the letter late, the commerce ministry held a meeting on Feb 13 with the law enforcement agencies, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA, the BKMEA, the foreign ministry, the National Board of Revenue and Customs and Excise Department.







"As of now, we haven't received any complaint from our buyers that Bangladeshi companies were producing garments with exact copies of famous brands' logos and exporting them," said BKMEA Executive President Hatem, who attended the meeting.







The US trade body brought the allegation against few countries, including Bangladesh, last year, Hatem said. Bangladesh is the only nation from the LDC bracket on the list.







When asked what the consequences could be for Bangladesh in case the complaint is proven, Hatem said there could be three types of penalty. First, an increased tax for exporting garments made in Bangladesh to the US market; second, a quota imposed on Bangladeshi exports and finally, sanctions on garments made in Bangladesh, he said.







Hatem, however, foresees little chance of Bangladesh facing such penalties. The AAFA also felt that Bangladesh needs assistance in development and trade. bdnews24.com