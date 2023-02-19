Video
TikTok, JAAGO Foundation to hold Youth Empowerment Summit

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

TikTok has partnered with leading charity and youth organization JAAGO Foundation for the Youth Empowerment Summit (YES) 2023 - an initiative by the JAAGO Foundation that aims to empower young leaders in Bangladesh to understand and utilize their strengths and knowledge to work for a better future and world.

As a part of this partnership, TikTok hosted an exclusive session focused on digital safety, positive content creation, and responsible use of social media. The session, called 'Be Cyber Cool', was designed as a workshop where participants learned more about these important topics through interactive activities and discussions.

The session was attended by more than 500 youth leaders from around the country who are members of the Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) program of JAAGO. These youth leaders are actively engaged in community development and are interested in learning about internet safety and the responsible use of social media.

The 1 hour 15 Minutes long session was led by Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communication, UNDP Bangladesh, who went through a thorough overview of TikTok's Community Guidelines, while also shedding light on the correct use of the platform and positive content creation. Rafsan Sabab, renowned creator and show host, also shared the stage and shared his real-life experiences on digital safety and content creation. The interactive session also encouraged the creation of positive and impactful content by participants through a content creation competition.

Last year, TikTok and JAAGO Foundation jointly launched a campaign 'Shabdhane Online' with the objective of driving awareness around digital safety, positive use of social media and content making among the youth of Bangladesh. To date, the program has hosted 14 workshops across the country, engaging with youth, and generating over 668,000 views through user-generated content on TikTok associated with the campaign.

At the event, as a part of the platform's global awareness drive around digital safety during Safer Internet Month, which is globally themed as "Together for a better internet" this year, TikTok also announced the extension of their partnership with JAAGO Foundation as phase II of Shabdhane Online will be launched in 2023. As part of that initiative, the two entities will continue to scale their efforts to reach more young people across Bangladesh and educate them on digital safety.

A second session will be held on the third day of the summit on 19 February, for the closing of the content competition.


