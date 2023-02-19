BRAC Bank holds Branch Managers Convention BRAC Bank organized a Branch Managers Convention to determine its management strategy and formulate the branch banking business plan for 2023 and beyond.





The two-day convention focused on aligning the branch leaders with a long-term business strategy of the bank, capitalizing on market opportunities and finding ways to provide a delightful banking experience to BRAC Bank customers.







Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain inaugurated the conference at BRAC CDM in Savar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and CFO M Masud Rana FCA, DMD and COO Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, DMD and CAMLCO Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD and Head of Treasury and FIs Md. Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, and Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, were present along with all the Branch Managers, Sub-Branch Managers, Business Heads and the bank's senior officials.