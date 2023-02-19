20 top BD travel agencies awarded by Kuwait Airways Kuwait Airways has awarded 20 top travel agencies in Bangladesh at the 'Annual Agent Conference 2023' event of Kuwait Airways held at a hotel in the capital on Friday.





On the occasion, Total Air Services Limited Managing Director Morshedul Alam Chakladar said that the airlines sector faced major problems during the pandemic but they did not lay off any workers but managed the situation by working with them.





Kuwait airways CEO Maen Mahmoud Rajouki and Director Commercial Amin Al Hayemi were also connected to the event virtually and gave their speech thanking the agents and the GSA. Kuwait Airways Senior Country Manager Bangladesh Bashar F Karam was also present at the event.





Saimon Overseas Ltd, Victory Travels Ltd, Talon Corporation Ltd, Activate Travels and Tours, Airspeed Private Ltd, Al Gazi Travels Ltd, Al Mansur Travels Ltd, among others were awarded at the event.





Different travel agents of the country including various officials of Kuwait Airways, Total Airlines Services Limited were present in the event.