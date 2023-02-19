IBBL holds meeting with HAAB

Islami Bank Bangladeh Ltd (IBBL) organised a meeting with the Members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at a hotel in cityrecently, says a press release. Md Faridul Haq Khan, MP, Minister for Religious Affairs attended the programme as chief guest.





Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank, Abdul Awal Hawlader and Md. Matiul Islam, Additional Secretary of Religious Affairs, Md. Saiful Islam, Director of Hajj (Joint Secretary), Mawlana Yakub Sarafati, Senior Vice President and Faruk Ahmad Sarder, Secretary of HAAB attended the programme.







Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank made opening statement. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director and Md. Maksudur Rahman, head of the Development Wing along with top Executives and Officials of both organisation attended the programme.







Md. Faridul Haque Khan MP speaking as chief guest said Islami Bank provides essential services to the hajj pilgrims camp every year. The bank serves the ordinary people to fulfill the hajj intensions there. He added, Islami Bank performs many social responsibilities besides banking business. The owners of the Hajj Agencies have a lot of responsibility to ensure the smooth performance of Hajj and everyone has to work together to protect the image of the country. He advised agencies to develop service quality.





Mohammed Monirul Moula said Islami Bank is playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the country. Pilgrims and Hajj agencies can make all transactions and cash withdrawals in Saudi Arabia using the bank's card. He said special services of the bank are also available for members of the HAAB to provide benefits to hajj pilgrims. He called upon everyone to take advantage of Islami Bank's Hajj account.