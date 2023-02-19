Exim Bank opens 148th branch at Jamal Khan Road, Chattogram Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd inaugurated its 148th branch at Jamal Khan Road, Chattogram recently, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the branch as chief guest while Additional Deputy Managing Director and Chittagong Regional Manager of the Bank Dr. S. M. Abu Zaker presides over the programme.





Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Additional Deputy Managing Director Sheikh Moyeen Uddin and Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) President for Chittagong Chapter Abdul Qayyum Chowdhuri were present as special guest among others in the event.





The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the various services and CSR activities of the bank. He also said Exim Bank is your bank, this bank will move forward with your cooperation.