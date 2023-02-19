Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Autos, cement, steel turn costlier in Pakistan

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KARACHI, Feb 18: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) on Friday increased the price of vehicles by Rs260,000-Rs550,000 while Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) extended its plant shutdown for two days.

Besides, bike assemblers also announced price hikes while steel bar markers continued coming out with new rates.

After a third price hike by Honda Atlas in the current year, the new prices of Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo, Oriel 1.5L Turbo and Civic RS 1.5L Turbo have been fixed at Rs7.779 million, Rs8.099m and Rs9.199m up by Rs480,000-550,000.

City 1.3MT, 1.2 CVT, 1.5CVT, 1.5 Aspire MT and 1.5 Aspire CVT now carry new prices of Rs4.579m, Rs4.729m, Rs5.019m, Rs5.229m and Rs5.419m showing a jump of Rs250,000-300,000.

After an increase of Rs300,000-400,000, the new price of Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT 5, HR-V VTI and HR- VTI S is Rs5.949m, Rs7.199m and Rs7.399m. HACL attributed price hikes to rupee devaluation, volatile business situation and increase in sales tax.

Pak Suzuki has extended its plant shutdown from Feb 20-21 due to a continued shortage of parts. However, the motorcycle plant would remain operative.

United Auto Industries, the country's second-largest bike assembler, has raised the prices of 70cc-125cc bikes by Rs9,000-11,000 effective from Feb 16 due to an increase in GST, rising raw material prices and uncertain rupee-dollar parity.

By taking the same reason, Road Prince Motorcycle and Rickshaws has announced a price hike of Rs9,000-30,000 for 70cc-150cc engine capacity vehicles.

Amreli Steels Ltd raised the price of steel bar (9.5-10mm to 12mm) and (16mm and above) to Rs307,500 and Rs305,500 from Rs303,500 and Rs301,500 respectively due to GST and gas tariff hikes.

Steel is Rs306,500 for 10-12mm and Rs304,500 for 16mm-25mm.    Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies
Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via BD
PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI
Pak textile exports fall for fifth consecutive month
BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai
71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD
S Korean firms in Pakistan on brink of shutdown


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft