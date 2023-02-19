Video
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:20 AM
US, Pak discuss strengthening economic cooperation

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18: Counselor of US Department of State Derek Chollet discussed with Pakistani officials strengthening of economic ties, cooperating to address impacts of the climate crisis and expanding people-to-people connections Chollet was in Pakistan on a two-day visit along with a delegation of US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for the International Development, Clinton White, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst to highlight the importance of bilateral partnership and reaffirm the two countries' shared goals, a US Embassy press release said on Friday.

Sharing details of the visit, the US embassy said Counselor Chollet met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and discussed strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan's needs as it continued to recover and rebuild following the floods.
At a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the delegation also talked about economic reforms and improving the regulatory environment in Pakistan to boost up foreign investment.

Counselor Chollet also met Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and discussed Pakistan's flood recovery and future opportunities within the US-Pakistan Green Alliance.

Through the Green Alliance, the two countries will support each other to holistically strengthen climate resilience, pursue energy transformation, and foster inclusive economic growth.

The US government will build on the dialogues of Mr Chollet's visit at the first Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council since 2016 next week and the second Energy Security Dialogue and Climate and Environment Working Group this spring.

"The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of trade, security, education, people-to-people contacts, climate, and clean energy cooperation and ties between the Pakistani and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations," the embassy said.    APP


