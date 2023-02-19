Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank holds discussion with HAAB in Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Premier Bank holds discussion with HAAB in Sylhet

Premier Bank holds discussion with HAAB in Sylhet

The Premier Bank Ltd recently held a discussion meeting with members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) in Sylhet at Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts, says a press release. 

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the meeting while Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation attended as Chief Guest.

Maulana Yakub Sharafati, Senior Vice President of HAAB attended the program as special guest along with Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Bank;  Md. Gias Uddin, Secretary of HAAB Sylhet Zone, Md. Hizkil Gulzar, Director of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce were among others attended the function.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation praised Premier Bank for continued service to Hajj travelers while maintaining excellent relationship with HAAB. He further said together they are committed to stand by Hajj travelers to meet their needs in the foreseeable future.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said Premier Bank will always stand with Hajj travelers and expressed his genuine appreciation for members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Sylhet Zone who attended the discussion meeting.

Management personnel from HAAB Sylhet Zone and other senior officials of Premier Bank were also present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body formed to review impact of tax exemption policies
Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via BD
PM to open Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on March 11
Raise awareness about intellectual property: FBCCI
Pak textile exports fall for fifth consecutive month
BD honours compatriots remittance senders in Dubai
71.6pc Japanese firms want to expand business in BD
S Korean firms in Pakistan on brink of shutdown


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft