Air France-KLM turns the page on Covid as profit returns

PARIS, Feb 18: Air France-KLM said Friday that it bounced back from two years of massive losses due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, returning to profit and pledging to soon repay an emergency state loan that kept the carrier afloat.





The Franco-Dutch group said net profit reached 728 million euros ($777 million), nearly double the 290 million euros of 2019, before the pandemic ground the industry to a standstill.





Sales last year hit 26.4 billion euros, nearly the pre-Covid level of 27.2 billion three years ago, even though the airline transported just 83 million passengers -- 21 million fewer than before the crisis.





"We turned the page. We are really happy with last year's results," chief executive Benjamin Smith told reporters. "We're looking forward to a very strong 2023," he said.





Air France-KLM expects passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels, with Smith saying he was "happy" that China has abandoned its Covid travel restrictions "sooner than expected".





Heavy annual losses of 7.1 billion euros in 2020 and 3.3 billion euros in 2021 forced the company into painful cost-cutting that included slashing jobs and getting rid of unprofitable planes.





It also required cash injections, including a 2.5 billion euro emergency loan orchestrated by the French state, which the airline says it now plans to fully repay by April.





Other Covid aid will also be repaid, freeing the company of restrictions imposed by the European Union as part of the state help, and allowing it to pay dividends, increase executive pay or acquire rival carriers.







The bailouts were also accompanied by cost-cutting such as laying off staff and taking older, costlier planes out of service, helping make them more profitable now.





The group improved its operating margin to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent in 2019. Its debt was reduced from 8.2 billion euros to 6.3 billion euros.





Smith said Air France-KLM's reversal of fortune means it can be looked at "legitimately" by airlines looking for partnerships.





He cited the example of Portugal's state-owned TAP, which the government wants to privatise again.





Air France-KLM faces other challenges, including higher jet fuel prices which cost the company 7.2 billion euros last year, more than double the bill it paid in 2021.





KLM's operations have been affected by the decision of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to reduce the number of annual flights to 440,000 from a pre-pandemic level of 500,000 to stem noise pollution.





"From a commercial perspective we have obviously been very against this," Smith said, adding that the group is investing billions of euros in new aircraft that pollute less and make less noise. AFP