Small farmers struggling despite price hike of chickens, eggs

Enamul Haque Panna opened a poultry farm in Kushtia's Daulatpur four years ago with 1,600 broiler chickens in two sheds. The good news for farmers is that chicken and egg prices have shot up over the past month.





But it came too late for Enamul. Due to losses totaling around Tk 300,000, he closed the farm one and a half months ago.







"Although the broiler chicken price has increased, it was quite low a while ago. The losses were relentless and he couldn't go on," he said.







Enamul blamed rising prices and falling quality of feed for the losses. "Whenever I bought feed, the price increased by at least Tk 200 per sack from the previous rate. And if the quality is low, chickens don't grow much."







Faridul Haque Mintu, another poultry farmer in the area, however, has managed to stay afloat. Just. The price of broiler chicken in Dhaka has shot up by nearly Tk 90 to 230 per kilogram in less than a month, adding to the cost-of-living crisis of people with a limited income.







Sultan Ahmed, a worker on the muster roll came to Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Friday to buy a pair of 2 kg broiler chickens, which would cost Tk 320 apiece a month ago. He returned home with only one paying Tk 460.







"It's like everyone is being held hostage. I bought chicken because my children like meat on the table at weekends. I haven't seen chicken prices rise so high in many years," Sultan said.







Still, farmer Faridul in Kushtia said he would count losses. "It will take Tk 250 in total to raise a chick to 1.5 kg after buying it at Tk 53," he said. Egg prices have also increased by Tk 20 to 140 a dozen in this period.







Shahabuddin, an egg trader in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, blamed a supply crunch for the price hike. "Prices are rising because many small farmers have stopped producing eggs. Many farms have closed. Only the big businesses having losses of millions of taka are still in business," he said.







Sumon Howlader, president of Bangladesh Poultry Association, said at a press conference earlier in February that the number of poultry farms in the country fell to 60,000 from 160,000 in 2009. The association largely blamed a rise in feed and chick prices for closure of the farms.







The marginal farmers hold 90 percent of chicken and egg industry while the corporate farms control the rest, according to him. "Still, the corporate farms control the entire market because they hold 100 percent of the feed and chicks market."







Shahidur Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural University's poultry science department, thinks chick prices should not exceed Tk 35 if the companies profit reasonably.







Shakila Faruque, chief scientific officer of poultry research at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, said their calculation shows the production cost of a chick can be a maximum of Tk 35. However, the actual price was Tk 15 on Jan 19 and it shot up to Tk 60 in February.







The number of poultry farms in the country fell to 60,000 from 160,000 in 2009, according to the Bangladesh Poultry Association. Shahidur believes the companies make an extra profit whenever they can to cover losses.







Even two years ago, Enamul's farm was thriving in Kushtia before eventually shutting down. Feed prices were lower and would incur profit even after buying chicks at a higher cost.







"The prices of feed were TK 500-600 lower then. But now feed, medicines, labour - everything costs more. The companies have their hold on everything."







Poulterers' leader Sumon has the same view. He said about 10 to 12 companies are leading the whole thing. Among these are Kazi Feed, Paragon, Nahar, BPIC and others, but all companies are keen to take advantage."







Several poultrymen from Savar, Rajshahi's Bagha and Rangpur said 50 kg sack of poultry feed used to cost Tk 2,400-2,500 in mid-2021. It went up to Tk 2,700 -2,800 midway through last year before leaping to Tk 3,380-3,420 later in December. It was around Tk 3,550 until February; the latest price is Tk 3,650 per sack. bdnews24.com