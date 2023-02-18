Video
Shab-e-Meraj today

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of February 18 (today) with religious fervour.

Every year, on the night of Rajab 26, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet the Almighty Allah.

In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.
Islamic Foundation is going to hold a meeting, doa and munajat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 1.30pm today highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Meraj, said a press release.

Islamic Foundation Director General (Additional Secretary) Dr Mohammad Bashirul Alam will preside over the meeting, while chairman of Arabic Department at Dhaka University Dr Md Abdul Quadir will join it as a discussant.    BSS



