Matarbari port construction likely to begin in June

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 17: The State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will visit the Matarbari Port area at Moheshkhali on Sunday next to see the ongoing development works of the country's first deep sea port. The extension works of the Matarbari Port Channel will begin very soon. In this connection the State Minister for Shipping is visiting the spot.





Earlier on January 22 last, the Parliamentary Standing committee for Port and Shipping visited the Matarbari Port area spot at Moheshkahli led by Major (Rtd) Rafikul Islam Bir Uttam.





The works of the land development, drawing designing of the port have now been going on speedily.





The shipping ministry has taken the deep-sea port construction as a priority project to develop the entire region as a business hub, Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer.





The drawing and design of the port has already been completed, Faruk said.





CPA Secretary furhter said that the construction works of the deep sea port is expected to begin in June next. The Matarbari is being constructed in two phases.





In the first phase of the construction works, the cost has been estimated over Taka 18,000 crores in two parts.





Nearly Taka 9,000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while additional Taka 9,000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port development Project.





In the CPA component only two foreign tenders have been submitted for three packages of the project.





CPA sources said, Mitsui one Japanese tender for package number 1 for construction of civil works, another Japanese Penta Ocean for package number 2 for procurement of equipment were submitted. But there was no tender for package number 2(b) for procurement of tug boats.





CPA sources said that the Ministry of Port and Shipping may take a decision for inviting re-tender for this package.





Meanwhile, in RHD component, a total of 14 tenders including 11 foreign have been submitted for construction of 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new Embankment, Construction of 17 bridges, Construction of 1.6 km long 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road Soft Soil Improvement Works.





The Matarbari Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).





In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land have already been acquired.





The total 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port. In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.





According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finace nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.





Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.





Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.





The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.





He also disclosed that the evaluation works of the tenders submitted for construction of Matarbari deep sea port project have been progressing.With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2026, the works of the second phase will begin.