Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 fugitive war crimes convicts arrested

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitive convicts sentenced to death for crimes against such as genocide and rape during the Liberation War in Gaibandha.

The war crimes convicts are Abdul Wahed Mondol and Jasijar Rahman Khoka. Wahed was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islami during the war.

RAB-3 Commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said Wahed and Jasijar had been absconding for seven years, and they moved to Dhaka in 2016.

Wahed started living in Savar and then moved from one district to another with a Tabligh Jamaat team using an alias. He used a mobile phone SIM card registered with another person's name to contact his family. He sometimes met his family in Gaibandha.

The RAB arrested him when he visited his son at Manda in the capital's Mugda on Thursday night.

Jasijar was arrested in Mohammadpur. He was solvent and changed home frequently to evade arrest, said RAB official Mohiuddin.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Wahed, Jasijar and three others to death in 2019 for murders, genocide, rapes, abduction, torture, looting and arson attacks during the 1971 war.


The three other convicts are Wahed's father Abdul Jabbar, Ronju Mia and Montaj Ali. Jabbar and Ronju died while absconding, and Montaj is still a fugitive.

Jabbar was a key organiser of the Razakar force in Gaibandha that collaborated with the Pakistani military during the war. His son Wahed was a member secretary of Jamaat in the northern district.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shab-e-Meraj today
Matarbari port construction likely to begin in June
2 city college teachers quit under BCL pressure in Ctg
Trinamool MP asks Indian govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
BD to send more help to Turkey
UN to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall
2 fugitive war crimes convicts arrested
TIB calls for scrapping contract with Adani


Latest News
Bangadeshi youth shot dead by BSF on Dinajpur border
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft