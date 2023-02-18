2 fugitive war crimes convicts arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitive convicts sentenced to death for crimes against such as genocide and rape during the Liberation War in Gaibandha.





The war crimes convicts are Abdul Wahed Mondol and Jasijar Rahman Khoka. Wahed was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islami during the war.





RAB-3 Commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said Wahed and Jasijar had been absconding for seven years, and they moved to Dhaka in 2016.





Wahed started living in Savar and then moved from one district to another with a Tabligh Jamaat team using an alias. He used a mobile phone SIM card registered with another person's name to contact his family. He sometimes met his family in Gaibandha.





The RAB arrested him when he visited his son at Manda in the capital's Mugda on Thursday night.





Jasijar was arrested in Mohammadpur. He was solvent and changed home frequently to evade arrest, said RAB official Mohiuddin.





The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Wahed, Jasijar and three others to death in 2019 for murders, genocide, rapes, abduction, torture, looting and arson attacks during the 1971 war.





The three other convicts are Wahed's father Abdul Jabbar, Ronju Mia and Montaj Ali. Jabbar and Ronju died while absconding, and Montaj is still a fugitive.





Jabbar was a key organiser of the Razakar force in Gaibandha that collaborated with the Pakistani military during the war. His son Wahed was a member secretary of Jamaat in the northern district. bdnews24.com