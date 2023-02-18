Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

TIB calls for scrapping contract with Adani

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called for the reconsideration and, if necessary, cancellation of the opaque and discriminatory contract with Adani Group which is accused of share and account fraud.

In a statement on Friday, TIB expressed its deep concern that Bangladesh's power sector could become hostage to the controversial company if the agreement to purchase 1,600 MW of electricity from India's Adani Power is executed by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

"For the sake of national interest, especially considering that the final burden of the agreement will be borne by the people of the country," TIB suggested a thorough analysis of the terms of the agreement involving experts in the relevant sectors, formation of amendments where applicable and termination of the agreement if necessary.

According to news published in the national and international media, the electricity generated from the Adani power plant located in Godda, Jharkhand, will cost almost three times more than the electricity generated in the country.

Also, the power purchase agreement (PPA) has the obligation to buy power from Adani Power at this high price, the statement read.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "This contract with Adani Power of Adani Group, which is accused of share market and accounting manipulation and fraud, has been considered unequal and opaque in a reliable international analysis and unprecedentedly discriminatory for Bangladesh."

"It seems that the agreement ignores the interests of Bangladesh and favours the interests of the Adani group in such a way that the electricity sector of Bangladesh can become a hostage in the hands of this company, the burden of which will have to be borne by the people of this country," he added.
Pointing to information published by reliable international sources including Australia-based Adani Watch, the TIB Executive Director said, "The coal used in the Godda power plant will come from disputed mines owned by Adani in Indonesia and Australia and by Adani ships, which will be unloaded at Adani-owned ports and transport will be done by Adani owned railways. Again the generated electricity will be transported in the transmission line built by Adani."

"It is also known that Bangladesh will have to bear the cost of this entire process including energy costs, which is unprecedented in the experience of the global power sector. As a result, electricity supplied through this project will be charged at an unusually high rate compared to electricity from any other supplier in the country," he also said.

The statement also noted that Adani's Godda project will have to pay capacity charges at an unacceptably high rate compared to any other project undertaken by domestic and foreign ventures.

Iftekharuzzaman urged BPDB and the concerned policy-makers of the government to revise the terms and conditions of the agreement on an urgent basis after a thorough objective analysis involving national and internationally renowned experts and if necessary, cancel the agreement by giving the highest priority to the interests of the country and the people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shab-e-Meraj today
Matarbari port construction likely to begin in June
2 city college teachers quit under BCL pressure in Ctg
Trinamool MP asks Indian govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
BD to send more help to Turkey
UN to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall
2 fugitive war crimes convicts arrested
TIB calls for scrapping contract with Adani


Latest News
Bangadeshi youth shot dead by BSF on Dinajpur border
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft