Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:37 AM
Two BCL leaders of DU hall units sent to jail for extortion

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Two leaders of Dhaka University Chhatra League were sent to jail on Friday in a case of extorting money from a group of visitors, who came to the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi passed the order, said GRO Nijamuddin Fakier.
The two BCL leaders who were sent to jail are Rajib Hossen Robin of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Hoque Hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Master Da Surja Sen Hall.

The two extortion case accused are Vice Presidents of the Chhatra League unit in their respective halls.
Shahbagh police Sub Inspector Deepak Bala, also Investigation Officer (IOI) of the case produced the alleged extortionists before court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was completed.

According to police, the accused Dhaka University students stopped a group of book fair visitors identifying themselves as policemen.
They charged those visitors saying that the visitors were peddling drugs and searched their bodies. When they did not find any drugs, they snatched all the money from them which amounted to Tk 1,500.

The victims started shouting when they doubted them to be snatchers and then people from the surrounding captured them and handed them over to the police.

These snatchers were arrested red-handed and a bike was seized from them.

Later the victims have filed a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station.

The arrested BCL leaders have also been involved in snatching money, mobile phones and other things not only on the campus but outside also, said BCL insider seeking anonymity.

A police source also confirmed that they have a police record as small-time crooks.


