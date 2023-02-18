Video
Home Back Page

BNP Marches In City

Awami League wants to cling to power by force: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Awami League wants to cling to power by force: Fakhrul

Awami League wants to cling to power by force: Fakhrul

Dhaka BNP North, South city units and other likely minded parties observed separate programmes on Friday demanding resignation of the government and election under a caretaker government.
 
BNP North and Soutn city units held silent marches protesting the increase in prices of electricity, gas and daily necessities, repression of opposition parties and demanded unconditional release of party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia and press home their 10 points demand.

Dhaka South Metropolis BNP started its marches from Motijheel to Naya Bazar and Dhaka North Metropolis BNP march Uttara's Jasimuddin Road intersection to Abdullahpur.

Carrying banners, national and party flags, festoons and pictures of top leaders of the party, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations joined two separate programmes.

BNP Dhaka South Metropolis started its march from Motijheel to Nayabazar at 4:50pm. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with members of the party's Standing Committee Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman participate the march.

Fakhrul said that through the silent march we give a message to the people of the city to wake up and protest against the Awami League government's misrule, repressive activities and failure to manage the rising prices of daily necessities.

Fakhrul said, "The government has turned the country into a failed state. They destroyed the country, economical system and all organ institutions."
He said, "Awami League is basically a 'terrorist party' and always wants to cling to power by force. Under the Awami League government, BNP and the people of the country will not participate any other polls."

Mentioning that, "We have repeatedly said that through this constitution, the prevailing crisis will not be resolved. We need to amend the constitution." Fakhrul said, "We have placed a 27-point state reform proposal and those need to be implemented to bring check and balance between the President and Prime Minister."

Fakhrul said that the common people are getting poorer and the people of the ruling party are getting rich through corruption and looting.
Dhaka North Metropolitan BNP started a procession from Uttara to Abdullahpur around 3:30 PM.

BNP Standing Committee member Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the program along with senior party leaders including Abdul Moin Khan and Abdul Awal Mintu.

Musharraf said that BNP came in to the street to free people from the misrule of Awami League government. Realizing the oppression of the government people started their participation at our programme. Fearing this Awami League is carrying out a counter program."

The BNP leader said that not only the people of the country but also the foreigners now understand that credible election is not possible under the Awami League government. This is why foreign leaders and ambassadors are advising the government about credible elections. It is very shameful for us."



