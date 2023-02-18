No visiting diplomat talks to BNP, says Quader

Video
Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said one after another foreign diplomats have been visiting Bangladesh and foreign diplomats have exchanged views with the government, but have not met with BNP. He said, "Diplomats have had positive meetings with the Awami League government, and BNP has become friendless."

He said this in a peace rally against 'BNP-Jamaat's anti-national conspiracy, anarchy-violence and fire terror in front of Maqbul Hossain College at Mohammadpur in the capital. The rally was organized by Dhaka North city AL.

At that time, Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Sheikh Hasina government has no problem with who was invited or not invited to the United States democracy conference. Whether the democracy of this country is right, that is the thinking and role of the current government."

Claiming that BNP is failing by lobbying to impose international ban, he said, "They (BNP) have failed even by lobbying with foreigners. Now, they have no choice but to sit at home and watch Hindi serials, and watch the movement of the police through their windows."

AL General Secretary commented that 'there is no tide in the river of BNP's movement' and said, "BNP is marching in slow-motion, going from short march to long march; everything is fake. Their movement game is over. No matter how many evil efforts are made in the name of march, there is no other option but elections."

Urging the people to be careful and cautious, he said, "Sheikh Hasina's government has honoured the women of the country. The government has given wide scope to women in the workplace. Awami League government has honoured mothers. Changes are visible in Dhaka and in the whole country in the last 14 years. Everywhere you look you will see development and development."

Commenting on the people of the country relying on Sheikh Hasina even at the time of global crisis, Obaidul Quader said, "Bangabandhu satellite, Matarbari deep sea port, Payra sea port, nuclear power plant in Rooppur, coal-fired power plant in Rampal, inauguration of 100 bridges in a day is possible only by Sheikh Hasina government. People are happy with the development of Sheikh Hasina's government, only BNP is upset."

Obaidul Quader said to the party leaders and workers, "Some people are doing wrong in the name of the party. Ask them to go through the process of correcting their misdeeds or have to face the consequences in elections. Sheikh Hasina's government is working to change not its own destiny, but the destiny of the common people."

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and local parliament member Sadek Khan also addressed the gathering while Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman was in the chair.


