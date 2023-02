Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the cantonment on February 28.

"The prime minister will open the newly constructed 'Mithamain Cantonment' very near to the ancestral residence of President Abdul Hamid in Mithamain of Kishoreganj on February 28," said a Bangabhaban spokesman today. BSS



MITHAMAIN, Feb 17: President M Abdul Hamid on Friday witnessed the progress of the construction work of Mithamain Cantonment.