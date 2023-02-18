PM has no account on social media

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no account on Twitter or any other social networking sites. All are requested to be aware of the matter, said officials at Prime Minister's Press Wing on Friday.





According to a message sent by Prime Minister's Press Wing officials, "It is observed that this Twitter account is being promoted as the official account of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But the claim is false.





" "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not have any account on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media. All are requested to be aware of the matter, and not be confused about it," the message read.