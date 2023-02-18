Video
Saturday, 18 February, 2023
Ministry asks for list of instts with zero pass rates in HSC

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Education has asked the all education boards to send a list of educational institutions that had zero pass rates in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams in 2022.

An order in this regard was issued from the ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division on Thursday.

The order, signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Mizanur Rahman, sought the information from the chairmen of nine secondary and higher secondary boards of Bangladesh.

According to the order, the country's secondary and higher secondary education boards published the results of HSC examination 2023 on February 8.

Many newspapers reported that 50 educational institutes had a zero per cent pass rate in the HSC and equivalent exams.

Therefore the official order asked to send detailed information about those institutions within the next three working days. Only five institutions had a zero per cent pass rate for the HSC and equivalent exams in 2021.


