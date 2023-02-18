|
Uttara station of Metrorail opens today
Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023
Uttara Center station is now going to be added to the list of Metrorail stations which are being opened one after another.
The station will be opened for passengers from 8:00 am on Saturday. Metrorail passengers will be transported to a total of four stations including this.
All the remaining stations will be opened in a phased manner within the next month.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said that metro rail movement started by opening two stations first.
Mirpur-10 station will be opened as the fifth station from March 1 this year.