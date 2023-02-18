BCL swoops on Students Rights activists on DU campus, 20 injured

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League swooped on students belonging to Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a student's front formed by quota reformists, on the Dhaka University campus on Friday.





A clash took place at TSC area between Parishad supporters and the leaders and activists of BCL, Several students were injured. According to eyewitnesses, the BCL supporters of the Comilla Victorians cricket team, were celebrating the victory of Comilla Victorians in BPL tournament at TSC area. At the same time, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad also came to TSC to celebrate their 5th founding anniversary ceremony.





Eyewitnesses said, when Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders commented that sports is 'Haram in Islam' and no one should celebrate and play sports then the celebrating students protested the comment and at one point both groups locked in a clash. At least, 15 to 20 students of both the sides were injured. Though, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad claimed that the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked the leaders and activists who came to attend the 5th anniversary ceremony of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. The organization claimed that 25 people, including the President and General Secretary of the Student Rights Council, were injured.





Chhatra Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Ariful Islam Adeeb informed that they went to the campus on the occasion of the founding anniversary of their organization but Chhatra League attacked them. At least 25 people including Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah, General Secretary Ariful Islam Adeeb were injured, the organization claimed.





However, it was reported from the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital that 11 people took treatment and were released after receiving treatment there.





Meanwhile, regarding the clash, Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secertary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat told the Daily Observer, "General students of Dhaka University and Comilla Victorians cricket team supporters protested the defamatory speeches of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists against our culture and sports."







"No Chhatra League activist attacked them. Rather, general students protested them for their communal remarks," said Shaikat.