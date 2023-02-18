70 BAF members off to Mali to join UN peace mission

Bangladesh Air Force is going to replace its 110-member contingents at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in Mali (MINUSMA).

As a part of this replacement, 70 members left Dhaka for Mali on Friday by a UN chartered aircraft (Ethiopian Airlines), says a press release of ISPR.

Rest of the contingent members will depart for Mali on March 2. Group Captain A T M Irfanur Rahman, psc will lead the contingent of Bangladesh Air Force which is going to be deployed in Mali.

Bangladesh Air Force has earned reputation by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in Mali. Special munajat was offered prior to their departure for Mali at departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport (HSIA) seeking excellence of the contingent in future.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque was present at the airport during departure. Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan briefed the contingent members on 04 January 2023 and offered special Munajat for the success of the mission. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, professionalism and sincerity and bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country.

He advised them to brighten up the country's image by performing duty cordially through respect, compassion and care for all irrespective of religion and colour in abroad.

Moreover, he urged everyone to set an unprecedented example abroad by following various regulations of the United Nations. UNB



