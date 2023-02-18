Video
Japan weighs finally lifting age of consent from 13

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

TOKYO, Feb 17: A Japanese justice ministry panel on Friday proposed raising the country's age of consent, currently among the world's lowest at just 13, as part of a major overhaul of sex crime legislation.

The move to raise the age of consent to 16 is part of a package of reforms that would also clarify rape prosecution requirements and criminalise voyeurism.

The recommendations presented to the justice minister come after a series of rape acquittals that sparked outcry, and will form the basis for draft amendments that could be enacted by parliament later this year.

Japan's age of consent, the lowest among the G7 industrialised nations, has stayed unchanged since its enactment in 1907.

The age of consent is 16 in Britain and South Korea, 15 in France, and 14 in Germany and China.      

Under current Japanese law, children at least 13 years old are considered capable of consent, meaning sexual activity with them is not considered statutory rape.

This has meant even teen rape survivors face the same high bars to prosecuting perpetrators that adults do.

In practice, regional ordinances banning "lewd" acts with minors are sometimes seen as effectively raising the age of consent to 18 in many parts of Japan.

But they come with significantly lighter penalties than rape charges and deem sex with children merely "unethical" conduct, "completely discounting its forced nature", Kazuna Kanajiri, an activist fighting pornography and sexual exploitation, told AFP.

This leaves room for perpetrators to "shift blame to the victims, and argue that sex was initiated or enjoyed by the children", said Kanajiri, who heads Tokyo-based group PAPS and welcomes plans to raise the age of consent to 16.    AFP


