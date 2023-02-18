Video
Saturday, 18 February, 2023
Ensure clean drinking water for all

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023

Sir
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a significant number of people globally die every year because of water borne diseases. A vast majority of population in Bangladesh has no access to pure drinking water, a precondition for basic human right like all other human rights. Both ground and surface drinking water are polluted by coliforms, toxic metals and pesticides, which are causing life threatening diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid fever, dysentery, shigellosis and even hepatitis.

WHO has put forward various quality check parameters for drinking water. These involve various physical (colour, turbidity, odour and taste), chemical and biological tests to meet the desired standards of water quality. Government needs to take appropriate measures to ensure clean drinking water to the population.

Syed Mortuza Bashir
On Email


